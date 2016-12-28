19 Puppies Abandoned In Park, Rescued By Jogger

PLYMOUTH (CBS DETROIT) – A jogger running along a path in Hines Park noticed something that didn’t look right — the fact that she stopped to investigate most likely saved the lives of 19 tiny puppies.
Julie Newman was jogging along Northville Road at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when she noticed a cardboard box — that was moving.
“I could hear little yelps,” Newman says. “And then I saw a box that was moving.”
The box filled with 4-week old puppies was under a tree, about three feet from the jogging path, in an area Newman believes is difficult to see from the road.
The top was open, the nine male and 10 female pups were climbing over each other trying to get out, and the cardboard was soaked with urine she told the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV).
“I’m just heartbroken,” says Newman who has two rescue dogs of her own. “I just don’t understand how anyone could do this.”
The Humane Society would like to know that as well — they are asking the public for any information on the puppies, the person who had them, or any witnesses with tips to call HSHV’s Cruelty & Rescue line at (734) 661-3512 or submit a report at hshv.org/cruelty.
Based on the number and appearance of pups, HSHV believes there is more than one litter of pit bull terrier mixed breed puppies.
