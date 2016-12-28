AAA Michigan: Statewide Average Gas Prices Jump 14 Cents

December 28, 2016 5:31 AM

DEARBORN (AP) – Gas prices in Michigan jumped about 14 cents in the past week.

AAA Michigan says the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.39 per gallon. That’s about 47 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Tuesday that the lowest average price was about $2.33 per gallon in the Benton Harbor area in southwestern Michigan. The highest average was about $2.45 per gallon in the Traverse City area in northern Michigan.

The average daily gas price increased about 13 cents in the Detroit area to about $2.40 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Christmas Light Displays
Best Holiday Drink Ideas

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia