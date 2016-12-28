Allen Park Man Charged With Attempted Murder After 2 Kids Shot On Christmas Day

December 28, 2016 1:54 PM
Filed Under: allen park, Southgate

ALLEN PARK (WWJ) – An Allen Park man is jailed on attempted murder and other charges in connection with the shooting of a teen and a toddler on Christmas Day.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 60-year-old Charles Miller got into an argument at a house party Sunday night on on Agnes St. in Southgate, left and then allegedly fired several shots into the home.

A 16-year old and a 2-year old were wounded. Another person in the home, who prosecutors say is a CPL holder, ran after Miller. Miller is alleged to have fired at the CPL holder who returned fire, shooting Miller twice.

Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

In all, 16 charges have been filed against Miller: Four counts of assault with intent to commit murder, four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, two counts of discharge at a building causing injury, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of felony firearm.

Miller is due in court for an arraignment Wednesday afternoon.

The injured children’s names have not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Christmas Light Displays
Best Holiday Drink Ideas

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia