Detroit Police Investigate Alleged Sex Assault On 5-Year-Old Girl

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are investigating claims that a 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a home on the city’s west side.
Details are still sketchy, police say, but it allegedly happened during a house party in the 14000 block of Archdale near Schoolcraft and Southfield Road Monday night.
Police said the suspect initially believed to have been responsible for the reported assault is the child mother’s boyfriend’s brother — but investigators are getting conflicting information about who was involved.
A police spokesperson told WWJ Newsradio 950 that recent media reports that the child was assaulted by her uncle are incorrect.
As of Wednesday morning, no one was in custody as police continued to look into the claims.
Police said the little girl is doing OK. No names have been released.
One Comment
If guilty..take him out back…These monsters never get better.