Dolphins Safety Abdul-Quddus Done For Year With Neck Injury

December 28, 2016 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Isa Abdul-Quddus, Miami Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Safety Isa Abdul-Quddus will miss the rest of the season for the playoff-bound Miami Dolphins after hurting his neck Saturday at Buffalo.

He was placed on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday when the Dolphins also promoted undrafted rookie free agent safety A.J. Hendy from the practice squad.

Abdul-Quddus had been the only player in the Dolphins’ injury-plagued secondary to start every game this year. They lost their other starting safety, Reshad Jones, because of a shoulder injury in Game 6.

Abdul-Quddus, a sixth-year pro in his first season with Miami, had two interceptions and a career-high 77 tackles.

Miami ends its regular season Sunday against New England.

