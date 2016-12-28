Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears And Paulina Gretzky Tried To Break The Internet In 2016

December 28, 2016 12:28 PM
Filed Under: Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Paulina Gretzky

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

2016 was a big year for the social media accounts of Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears and Paulina Gretzky.

Below are the highlights from the attempts to try to “break the Internet.”

Jennifer Lopez Tries To Break The Internet With Cheeky Instagram Photo

#loveyourselffirst #feelingempowered👑 #healthybodyhealthymind

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Here are some of the other highlights from her Instagram account.

Washing off Harlee getting ready for Vegas… #ALLIHAVE #shadesofblue #onedayleft #headedhomesoon

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Thank u @faustopuglisi_wow for my beautiful outfit!!! #peekaboo

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Ok good night…✨

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Kim Kardashian And Emily Ratajkowski Post Topless Instagram Photo; This May Break The Internet

Click HERE to see the NSFW photo.

Here are some other great moments from their Instagram accounts.

Hair flip & eye roll at the same damn time!

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Parisian Vibes

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

👀

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

In honor of @styledbyhrush birthday a month ago LOL she taught me how to twerk on this trip so I'm posting it for her 😜

A video posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

🍑

A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

✌🏽️

A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

👋🏽

A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Bazaar.

A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Britney Spears Shows Off Her Flexibility While Wearing Next To Nothing [VIDEO]

Below are Spears photos that are most likely to “break the Internet.”

Stretching in the morning keeps me motivated 💜💜💜💜

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

#SlumberParty music video ft. @tinashenow is out NOW on @vevo 💜💙

A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

#PieceOfMe 💖💖💖

A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

It's been a while since I've cut loose 😂😜

A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Still dreaming a mile a minute… 💙

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Paulina Gretzky has a great 2016 and I look forward to great Instagram posts in 2017.

Paulina Gretzky Lets It All Hang Out On Instagram [PHOTO]

Always On A Plane @funboylife ✈️🌴

A photo posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Below are some of the better moments for her Instagram account.

Slay, All Day 🗡@casamigos @jeremyc0hen #casamigoshalloween

A photo posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

SQUAD @kmelnichenko @sara.cuse 📷 @jeremyc0hen

A photo posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

🙌🏼🍑😘 @sara.cuse @thebarbieblank

A video posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

I got 99 problems but you won't be one @djohnsonpga

A photo posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Bae Watch 🚩

A photo posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

