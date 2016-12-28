Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears And Paulina Gretzky Tried To Break The Internet In 2016

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
2016 was a big year for the social media accounts of Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears and Paulina Gretzky.
Below are the highlights from the attempts to try to “break the Internet.”
Jennifer Lopez Tries To Break The Internet With Cheeky Instagram Photo
Here are some of the other highlights from her Instagram account.
Kim Kardashian And Emily Ratajkowski Post Topless Instagram Photo; This May Break The Internet
Click HERE to see the NSFW photo.
Here are some other great moments from their Instagram accounts.
Britney Spears Shows Off Her Flexibility While Wearing Next To Nothing [VIDEO]
Below are Spears photos that are most likely to “break the Internet.”
Paulina Gretzky has a great 2016 and I look forward to great Instagram posts in 2017.
Paulina Gretzky Lets It All Hang Out On Instagram [PHOTO]
Below are some of the better moments for her Instagram account.