Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears And Paulina Gretzky Tried To Break The Internet In 2016

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

2016 was a big year for the social media accounts of Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears and Paulina Gretzky.

Below are the highlights from the attempts to try to “break the Internet.”

Jennifer Lopez Tries To Break The Internet With Cheeky Instagram Photo

#loveyourselffirst #feelingempowered👑 #healthybodyhealthymind A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 3, 2016 at 11:55am PDT

Here are some of the other highlights from her Instagram account.

Washing off Harlee getting ready for Vegas… #ALLIHAVE #shadesofblue #onedayleft #headedhomesoon A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 5, 2016 at 3:35pm PST

I gotta start watching this one… Repost @lorenridinger ・・・ I got her again. @jlo #miaminights #bff #booty #casatua A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 26, 2016 at 10:00pm PST

Read about my beautiful collaboration with the amazing @giuseppezanottidesign in December issue of @harpersbazaarus 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #GiuseppeXJennifer 📷: @markseliger A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 16, 2016 at 12:28pm PST

Thank u @faustopuglisi_wow for my beautiful outfit!!! #peekaboo A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 1, 2016 at 1:41pm PDT

Ok good night…✨ A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 3, 2016 at 8:39pm PDT

Kim Kardashian And Emily Ratajkowski Post Topless Instagram Photo; This May Break The Internet

Click HERE to see the NSFW photo.

Here are some other great moments from their Instagram accounts.

Hair flip & eye roll at the same damn time! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 30, 2016 at 7:19am PDT

Parisian Vibes A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 28, 2016 at 2:31pm PDT

👀 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 21, 2016 at 9:34am PDT

In honor of @styledbyhrush birthday a month ago LOL she taught me how to twerk on this trip so I'm posting it for her 😜 A video posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 20, 2016 at 7:47am PDT

When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 7, 2016 at 12:07am PST

🍑 A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 23, 2016 at 2:28pm PST

✌🏽️ A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 11, 2016 at 12:58pm PST

A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 14, 2016 at 5:56pm PST

👋🏽 A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 14, 2016 at 12:09pm PST

Bazaar. A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Sep 10, 2016 at 7:02am PDT

Britney Spears Shows Off Her Flexibility While Wearing Next To Nothing [VIDEO]

Good morning! May you all have a blessed day 😊 pic.twitter.com/jJoIckBZET — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) December 19, 2016

Below are Spears photos that are most likely to “break the Internet.”

Stretching in the morning keeps me motivated 💜💜💜💜 A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:39pm PST

#SlumberParty music video ft. @tinashenow is out NOW on @vevo 💜💙 A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 18, 2016 at 12:04am PST

#PieceOfMe 💖💖💖 A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 21, 2016 at 8:18am PDT

It's been a while since I've cut loose 😂😜 A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 18, 2016 at 5:36pm PDT

Still dreaming a mile a minute… 💙 A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 6, 2016 at 3:27pm PDT

Paulina Gretzky has a great 2016 and I look forward to great Instagram posts in 2017.



Paulina Gretzky Lets It All Hang Out On Instagram [PHOTO]

Always On A Plane @funboylife ✈️🌴 A photo posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Jul 31, 2016 at 7:42am PDT

Below are some of the better moments for her Instagram account.

Slay, All Day 🗡@casamigos @jeremyc0hen #casamigoshalloween A photo posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Oct 29, 2016 at 3:41pm PDT

SQUAD @kmelnichenko @sara.cuse 📷 @jeremyc0hen A photo posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Oct 8, 2016 at 5:27pm PDT

🙌🏼🍑😘 @sara.cuse @thebarbieblank A video posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Aug 6, 2016 at 6:19pm PDT

I got 99 problems but you won't be one @djohnsonpga A photo posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Aug 5, 2016 at 5:19pm PDT