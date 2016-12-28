Lions Sign CB Crezdon Butler And Place DT Stefan Charles On Reserve/Injured

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent CB Crezdon Butler and placed DT Stefan Charles (knee) on Reserve/Injured.
Butler rejoins the Lions after most recently spending time with Detroit this preseason, during which he played in the team’s first three preseason games before being released on August 29. Butler originally signed with Detroit as a free agent in 2015 and appeared in the final eight games of last season, finishing with three total tackles.
A seven-year NFL veteran, Butler was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round (164th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Clemson, and has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals (2011), Washington Redskins (2011-12), Buffalo Bills (2012-13), San Diego Chargers (2013), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014) and Seattle Seahawks (2015). In 45 career games (three starts), he has totaled 20 tackles (19 solo) and two forced fumbles. He appeared in two postseason games with the Chargers in 2013.