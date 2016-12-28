Source: Carrie Fisher’s Mom, Debbie Reynolds, Rushed To Hospital

LOS ANGELES (WWJ/AP) — Media reports say Debbie Reynolds has been rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency in Los Angeles one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died.
LAFD crews tended to a female patient at the address and transported her to a local hospital, according to officials.
While the patient’s exact condition was unknown, KNX 1070 reported she was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
Reynolds is 84-years-old.
The Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ, which was first to report the incident, said unnamed sources told them Reynolds was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after paramedics were called to her son’s home.
Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, did not answer a call or return messages from The Associated Press. Representatives for Reynolds did not immediately respond to inquiries.
Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart told the AP paramedics transported a woman from a home in the Coldwater Canyon neighborhood where her son lives in fair to serious condition.
Reynolds is perhaps best known for her role as aspiring dancer and actress Kathy Selden in 1952’s “Singin in the Rain.”
