Video Appears To Capture Ants Crawling Around Donut Case At Tim Hortons

December 28, 2016 6:45 PM
CANTON (CBS DETROIT) – Ants — crawling around a food display — at a local donut shop.

That is what appears to be caught on video — posted on Facebook — from a customer at the Tim Hortons on Haggerty and Ford Road in Canton.

Ron Todd of Canton says as a gospel recording artist, he drinks a lot of tea, and he loves the Tim Hortons’ which he patronizes at least once a day … but he was not prepared for what he saw at the bakery and cafe in Canton after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the donut case … a colony of bugs.

The company tells Fox 2 says food safety is a “top priority.”

