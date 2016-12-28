Video Appears To Capture Ants Crawling Around Donut Case At Tim Hortons

CANTON (CBS DETROIT) – Ants — crawling around a food display — at a local donut shop.
That is what appears to be caught on video — posted on Facebook — from a customer at the Tim Hortons on Haggerty and Ford Road in Canton.
Ron Todd of Canton says as a gospel recording artist, he drinks a lot of tea, and he loves the Tim Hortons’ which he patronizes at least once a day … but he was not prepared for what he saw at the bakery and cafe in Canton after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the donut case … a colony of bugs.
The company tells Fox 2 says food safety is a “top priority.”