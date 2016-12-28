Water Shut Off Due To Main Break In Redford Township

REDFORD (WWJ) – Some Redford Township residents are without water service, Wednesday morning, due to a water main break.
Police say the water was shut off to homes in an area of the township after the break at West Chicago Rd. and Kinloch. At 10 a.m., crews were on the scene working to repair the break. West Chicago is closed to traffic at Kinloch because of the problem.
Police said repairs typically take a few hours.
Once the water is back on for affected residents, they are instructed to run it until it’s clear.
This is the second water main break in Redford Township in just a couple of days. A few nights ago, there was one at 5 Mile Rd. and Inkster. Police say they usually see more water main breaks in the winter months in Michigan, due to freezing and thawing.