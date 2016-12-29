1 Suspect Arrested, 3 At Large After Shots Fired At Police In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – One suspect has been arrested and three remain at large after shots were fired at Detroit police on the city’s east side.
Police said, Thursday evening, that officers were on the hunt for four armed robbery suspects that fled officers from the 9th Precinct.
At around 6 p.m., police were in pursuit of the suspect vehicle, on Hampshire Street, near Harper and Hayes, when all four suspects bailed out of the car and one of them allegedly shot at officers.
An officer returned fire, police said, and one suspect — a 20-year-old man — was wounded, shot in his side. He was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.
Police did not have a description of the remaining suspects or their clothing. Later in the evening, police were canvassing the area, near the 14000-block of Harper.
No police officers were hurt.