Car Plows Into Gas Pumps On Detroit’s West Side; Search Is On For Red-Light Runner

December 29, 2016 7:37 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a driver who ran a red light, causing another car to plow into several gas pumps on the city’s west side.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday near the Sunoco gas station on McNichols Road just west of Telegraph Road.

Police say the suspect car ran through a red light, forcing the 35-year-old victim to swerve out of the way. The victim’s vehicle the struck the curb and rolled over, striking several gas pumps before coming to a rest upright.

The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Official say the crash caused significant damage to the gas pumps, but nothing caught on fire.

Police say the at fault driver fled the scene. Investigators are now reviewing surveillance video in an attempt to identify the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.

