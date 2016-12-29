Detroit-Area Gun Range Offers FREE Range Time On New Year’s Eve

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – A metro Detroit firearms center is once again offering FREE range time all day on New Year’s Eve in an attempt to discourage random gunfire as the new year rolls in.

Thirty-minutes of free range time per person will be offered at the Action Impact gun range facilities in Southfield and Eastpointe from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 31.

William Kucyk, owner of Action Impact, says this is the sixth year he’s offering the special New Year’s Eve deal. Lines are usually out the door, and include people from all walks of life.

“If you feel the need to shoot on New Year’s Eve, come do it in a safe environment,” Kucyk told WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “I’m not going to even charge you for the range time, so you really have no excuse.”

Even if you don’t have a weapon, you’re still invited to take advantage of the free range time — you can rent a firearm.

Additionally, the range won’t sell any ammunition out-the-door on New Year’s Eve.

“It just seems that on New Year’s Eve, in particularly in metropolitan Detroit, there’s a lot of random celebratory gunfire that takes place at midnight. After talking to many of my customers, I learned that many of them take shelter in their basement for fear of bullets flying through their windows,” Kucyk said. “So, on New Year’s Eve if someone comes in and they just want to buy ammunition and walk out the door, I think we have kind of a good idea of what it’s going to be used for.”

Kucyk said his business loses thousands of dollars with both deals, but it’s “an ethical trade off” that he’s glad to make.

“Some people will take issue with me that they have a right to buy ammunition, but I’m a private business and I can make the decision that I wish,” he said. “I think every responsible gun owner understands.”

Action Impact is located at 25992 Eight Mile Road in Southfield (248-799-7300), and at 14855 Eight Mile Road in Eastpointe (586-585-9510).