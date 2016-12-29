Detroit Police Seek Tips To Find Pair Of Runaway Teens

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police and family members need the public’s help to bring a pair of runaway teens safely home.
The girls, ages 14 and 17, were last seen together in the area of 7 Mile Road and Hoover at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26. A missing persons report was released to the media on Thursday.
Mikayla Simmons, age 14, is described as a black female with her hair in braids. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with the word “Savage” in gold writing along with black leggings and was carrying a tan purse.
Mikylia Gilbert, 17, is also a black female. She wears her hair in braids with color in the front and was as last seen wearing a black coat, black leggings, gray Nike shoes and was carrying a brown or tan purse.
Police said both young ladies are believed to be in good mental and good physical condition.
Anyone who may have seen these teens or who knows of their whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5900.