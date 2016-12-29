CBS62[1]
Driver Killed In Head-On Crash With DDOT Bus

December 29, 2016 7:21 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man who crashed head-on into a Detroit Department of Transportation bus was likely killed instantly.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday along Gratiot Avenue near Jane Avenue, just north of Conner Street on the city’s east side.

Circumstances surrounding the crash weren’t immediately clear. The driver, an unidentified male, was declared dead at the scene.

Officials say eight passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash, but none were injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

