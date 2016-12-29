GameStop Employee Shot, Playstations Stolen In Christmas Eve Robbery

DETROIT (WWJ) – A cash reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for tips in a shooting and robbery at a Detroit GameStop store.
According to Crime Stoppers, it happened at 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve at the Gateway Village Center at 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Ave. on the city’s east side.
The store was closed but an employee was letting customers out when two suspects forced their way past him to get in the store. The employee was shot by one of the suspects, and the robbers made off with multiple PlayStation 4 gaming systems as well as some cash.
The wounded employee was last listed in critical condition after undergoing surgery at a local hospital.
The suspects are both described as black males wearing jeans. One of them was wearing a skeleton mask over his face. No security photos are available at this time.
Anyone who knows these suspects or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). All tips and rewards through Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Rewards are paid upon an arrest and conviction in a case.
Never not try to apprehend a suspect yourself. As always, those who feel they are in danger should dial 911.