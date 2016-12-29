Harbaugh Keeps Cool Amid Repeated Questioning About Bikinis

Jim Harbaugh can be playful with the media, but he refused to entertain one reporter who went a bit too far on Thursday.

Asked about the idea that his players are disappointed they haven’t seen any bikini’s in Miami Gardens, where Michigan is set to take on Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Friday, Harbaugh said, “I don’t have any thoughts on that.”

But the reporter pressed on, asking four follow-up questions regarding the same topic. Each time, Harbaugh offered a similar response.

According to Angelique Changelis of the Detroit News, Harbaugh “looked annoyed,” but “handled (it) well.”

Ridiculous question to Harbaugh-players being disappointed they haven't seen bikinis. He looked annoyed. Handled well pic.twitter.com/rmFTMVDEf6 — angelique (@chengelis) December 29, 2016

MLive’s Nick Baumgardner called the exchange “painful” and “inappropriate.”

This was painful, inappropriate and, as AC says, ridiculous. https://t.co/zGcrwogFqM — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) December 29, 2016

It’s true that Harbaugh’s colorful personality can provoke some unusual questioning. In the same press conference on Friday, he was asked about oranges – and was happy to play along.

Harbaugh asked about….oranges "who doesn't (like them)? "I find oranges to be refreshing" — angelique (@chengelis) December 29, 2016

But a question about oranges is innocent, whereas one about bikinis – and the players’ desire to see some – is a controversy waiting to happen. Harbaugh was smart to leave that stone unturned.