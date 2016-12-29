Macaroni & Cheese Cups Recalled Due To Salmonella Risk

DETROIT (WWJ) – Some macaroni and cheese products are being recalled due to possible bacterial contamination.
TreeHouse Foods is voluntarily recalling three items which contain cheddar cheese seasoning that the FDA says may be contaminated with Salmonella.
The recalls include Great Value Macaroni & Cheese Original Cups — sold at Walmart — as well as Big Win Original Macaroni & Cheese Dinner, Cheese Club Express Mac Macaroni & Cheese Dinner distributed nationwide through various retail stores.
The following UPCs and Best By dates are affected:
(Please note: The Best By dates on the list above have been updated from a precious alert regarding this recall).
Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Most people can recover without treatment, but in some cases, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. The elderly, infants and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.
Although no sicknesses have been reported to date in connection with the products, consumers who have any of these products in their homes are urged to throw them out or to return them to the place of purchase for a refund.
Those with questions may call 1-800-756-5781 during weekday business hours.