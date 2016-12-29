Police Find 8 Pounds Of Marijuana In Car Stopped For Improper Lane Use On I-75

ROCKWOOD (WWJ) – Police ended up making a drug bust on I-75 Downriver after stopping a vehicle for improper lane use.
The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound I-75 and North Huron River Drive in Rockwood.
Michigan State Police say troopers assigned to the Special Enforcement Section, Hometown Security Team, detected an odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle they stopped for improper lane use.
After getting a “suspicious story” from the driver, the only occupant, troopers requested assistance from K-9 unit “Otto.” Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle after Otto gave a positive indication for possible drugs, and located approximately eight pounds of marijuana in a box in the back of the vehicle.
At that point, the driver was arrested for possession with intent to deliver.
Police say the marijuana was headed to the Findlay, Ohio area from Detroit.
The investigation is being turned over to the prosecutor’s office for review.