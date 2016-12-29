Woman Partially Ejected From Vehicle In Rollover Crash On I-96

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say speed is likely to blame for a deadly rollover accident on I-96 that left the driver partially ejected from her vehicle.
The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound I-96 ramp to Davison Avenue, on the city’s west side.
Michigan State Police troopers arrived on the scene just moments after the crash occurred. Upon approaching the scene, troopers observed the 49-year-old Detroit woman lying between the pavement and the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was travelling too fast, lost control of the vehicle and struck the median wall, causing the vehicle to overturn. She wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected.
“They were just driving too fast and weren’t seat belted in,”Lt. Mike Shaw told WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “And if they didn’t do either one of those things, they would have made it home to their family last night.”
The woman’s name hasn’t been released as troopers are still attempting to notify next of kin.
An investigation is ongoing.