Trey Songz Arrested After Outburst At Joe Louis Arena; Detroit Officer Left With Mild Concussion [VIDEO]

December 29, 2016 6:21 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) –  R&B artist Trey Songz is in police custody in Detroit after throwing a tantrum on stage at Joe Louis Arena Wednesday night.

Detroit police say the “Bottoms Up” singer became belligerent on stage around 11:30 p.m. when someone told him his time was up.

The 32-year-old taunted those in charge, repeatedly singing “Go on and do it, cut me off,” followed by, “A n**** cut me off, I’m going the f*** crazy. You understand?”

When his microphone was finally cut, police say Trey Songz, whose legal name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, went into a frenzy, throwing microphones and speakers, whatever he could get his hands on, across the stage.

Officers went on stage to calm situation down, but Neverson continued throwing things. Officer Dan Donakowski says a Detroit Police Sergeant was struck by one of those flying objects and was treated at a local hospital for a mild concussion. The officer is now at home recovering.

Neverson was arrested for resisting and obstructing and for malicious destruction of property. As of Thursday morning, he remained in custody at the Detroit Detention Center awaiting  arraignment.

It’s not know at this time whether the singer will be charged related to the injured police officer.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

