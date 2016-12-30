CBS62[1]
Grant To Help Replace Lighthouse Keeper’s Quarters Roof

December 30, 2016 8:31 PM
Filed Under: Ludington

LUDINGTON (AP) — Efforts to replace the roof on the keeper’s quarters at the Big Sable Point Lighthouse in western Michigan have been bolstered by a $4,440 grant.

The Ludington Daily News reports the grant was made by the Gerald and Dorothy Heslipen Fund and the Mason County Community Foundation.

Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association Executive Director Peter Manting says “the winds and weather have taken its toll on the present roof.”

The organization seeks other donations for the $30,000 project. The group has been raising money by selling personalized walkway boards around the lighthouse.

The 150-year-old lighthouse is along Lake Michigan in Ludington and opens to the public in May.

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

