Gunman On The Loose After Shooting, Robbing Pizza Delivery Driver

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are looking for a suspect who shot and robbed a pizza delivery man in Detroit’s east side Friday night.
The driver was sitting in the parking lot of Papa’s Pizza at Harper Ave. and Bluehill St. just after 6 p.m. when a man got in the passenger side of his vehicle, armed with a gun and told the driver to “drive.”
Police say the two men ended up on the 6000 block of Bluehill, where the suspect robbed and shot the victim on the right side of his body.
The victim ran from the scene, where he went to a bar and was later taken to a local hospital in temporary serious condition.
The suspect was able to take undisclosed amount of money from the victim. Police are searching for the suspect, who is described as a black male last seen wearing a burgundy jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.