Hundreds Sought For Clinical Trials In The New Year

DETROIT (WWJ) – Looking for a new New Year’s resolution? How about helping others by taking part in a clinical trial.
If you take a medication, get a medical treatment or have benefited from a device such as a fitness tracker or glucose monitor — you can thank the people who took part in clinical trials for helping to bring these innovations to the public.
Yet many potential drugs, medical treatments and devices never see the light of day, because not enough people enroll in clinical trials.
“Twenty percent of clinical trials never even enroll a single subject, and at least half of all clinical trials do not fill,” said Dr. Eva Feldman, director of the Taubman Medical Research Institute at the University of Michigan.
“So if individuals are not aware of clinical trials, they don’t participate in clinical trials. The leads to delays in new medications coming to the market and higher costs,” she said.
There are hundreds of clinical trials looking for participants in the new year. In some cases, participants are compensated for their time.
Learn more at umhealthresearch.org.