Late Injury Will Keep Peppers Out Of Orange Bowl

MIAMI (CBS Detroit) — Michigan’s do-all defender Jabrill Peppers won’t be playing when the Wolverines face off against Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Friday night.
The team announced just before kickoff that Peppers sustained an injury in practice and will have to skip what was likely going to be his final game at Michigan.
The junior from East Orange, New Jersey came in fifth in Heisman Trophy voting. He was named Defensive Player of the Year, Linebacker of the Year and Return Specialist of the Year in the Big Ten.