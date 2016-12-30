Man Allegedly Shoots Niece Dead During Argument

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police investigators say a family argument may have sparked a deadly shooting on the city’s east side.
The shooting took place just after 8 p.m. Thursday at a home on Fordham Street, near 7 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.
Police say a woman in her 30s was shot dead in a bedroom following an apparent argument with her 65-year-old uncle.
Another woman in the home reportedly told police she heard the gunshot and then found the man holding the gun. She said he was about to fire another round when she was able to disarm him.
Investigators recovered two firearms from the home.
The accused gunman remains in custody as police continue to investigate the shooting.