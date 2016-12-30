Man Arrested After Snapping Selfie At Abandoned Northville Psychiatric Hospital

NORTHVILLE TWP. (WWJ) – A 28-year-old man is in trouble with the law as police discourage trespassing at the abandoned Northville Psychiatric Hospital.
Police say an arrest warrant was obtained for Shane Kelley of New Baltimore after investigators discovered a Facebook post including a photo of Kelley on top of the long-vacant facility, on 7 Mile Rd.
Northville Township Police Lt. Paul Tennies says the department “utilizes all resources available” to enforce compliance of trespassing — including seeking out social media posts associated with the property.
“These buildings can present safety concerns, including the presence of asbestos within them. The safety of all those of who live or visit Northville Township is the priority of the Northville Township Police Department,” said Tennies, in a media release. “Therefore, there is an ongoing zero tolerance enforcement practice associated to trespassers on this property.”
Kelley turned himself in on Thursday and was arraigned in 35th District Court on one count of trespassing.
The charge is a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.