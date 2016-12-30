Michigan Matters: Year End Recap

This week on Michigan Matters, host Carol Cain convenes the Roundtable of Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Ilitch Enterprises CEO Denise Ilitch, and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel to discuss the top stories on 2016 and their impact on the state.
Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Ilitch Enterprises CEO Denise IIitch, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. (Photo credit: Mickie McLeod, CBS 62/CW50)