Michigan State Jumps Out Early, Beats Northwestern 61-52

December 30, 2016 10:15 PM
Filed Under: Michigan State Basketball

TIM ROBINSON, Associated Press

EAST LANSING (AP) — Alvin Ellis III scored 16 points, Cassius Winston had 15 and Nick Ward added 11 as Michigan State made the most of a fast start in a 61-52 win over Northwestern on Friday night.

It was the third win in a row for the Spartans (10-5, 2-0 Big Ten), who led 28-9 in the first half before Northwestern got going. The Wildcats finished the half on a 20-8 run to pull to 36-29 at the break.

Sanjay Lumpkin’s 3-pointer early in the second half cut the Spartans’ lead to four, 36-32. Michigan State led 48-44 with 11:29 left and the Wildcats didn’t get closer.

Michigan State shot 42.9 percent from the floor (21 of 49), while hitting just 4 of 17 3-point tries.

Vic Law had 16 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern (12-3, 1-1), while Scottie Lindsey added 11 points.

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

