Michigan State’s Montae Nicholson Leaving Early For Draft

December 30, 2016 11:39 PM
Filed Under: Michigan State Football

EAST LANSING (AP) — Michigan State safety Montae Nicholson is skipping his senior season and entering the NFL draft.

The school announced Nicholson’s decision Friday night. He finished second on the team with 86 tackles this season.

Coach Mark Dantonio calls Nicholson a “dynamic and explosive” player and says he should test well while preparing for the draft.

Michigan State, which went 3-9 this season, is also losing defensive lineman Malik McDowell early to the draft.

More AP college football: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

 

