Mummified Body Discovered In Garage Of Detroit Home

DETROIT (WWJ) — An inspection of a Detroit home this week led authorities to a horrific discovery.
A decomposing and mummified body was found Thursday laying down in the backseat of a car, which was packed inside a garage. Tenants were told by the property owner they were not to use the garage.
Reports indicate the discovery was made by a man interested in buying the home. The body was wearing a sweater, shirt and pants.
Lloyd Jackson with the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office told WWJ Newsradio 950 that an anthropologist is expected to determine the sex and age of the body and how long it’s been dead on Monday or Tuesday.
[Stay with CBSDetroit.com and LISTEN LIVE to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest]