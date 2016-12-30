Plane Disappears On Way Home From Cavs Game; 3 Adults, 3 Kids Missing

CLEVELAND (WWJ) – Coast Guard crews from Detroit are assisting in the search for a commuter jet that disappeared over Lake Erie with six people who were on their way home after watching a Cleveland Cavaliers game.
Authorities say the Cessna Citation 525 disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff around 11 p.m. Thursday at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. The plane was last spotted approximately two miles into Lake Erie.
Officials said Friday that search crews haven’t yet found any signs of debris, or the plane’s emergency beacon.
Reports indicate that three adults and three children were on the plane, which was heading back to Ohio State University Airport in Columbus, Ohio. A cause of the plane’s disappearance is unknown.
An aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit and an aircrew from Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Ontario are involved in the search. A 140-foot icebreaking tugboat is also currently on its way from Detroit to assist in the search.
Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.