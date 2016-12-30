Riddick Out Versus Packers, Slay Questionable

By Will Burchfield
They never said it would be easy.
For the Detroit Lions to beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night and claim their first division title in 23 years, they’ll have to do so without their best available running back and possibly their best cornerback.
Theo Riddick has been officially ruled out for Sunday while Darius Slay is listed as questionable. Riddick injured his wrist in Week 14 against the Chicago Bears and hasn’t played since. Slay suffered a hamstring injury in Week 15 against the New York Giants and sat out of Monday night’s game in Dallas.
With Riddick out, the bulk of the backfield duties will likely fall to Zach Zenner, who is coming off the best game of his career. Rookie Dwayne Washington figures to get some carries as well.
The good news regarding Slay is that he’s been practicing since Wednesday, albeit in limited fashion. That was something he couldn’t do ahead of the Cowboys game, which led to him being listed as doubtful on the final pre-game injury report. His upgrade to questionable is a good sing in terms of his availability versus Green Bay.
Also listed as questionable are DeAndre Levy (knee) and Andre Roberts (shoulder). Roberts returned to practice on Friday wearing a non-contact jersey while Levy hasn’t missed a practice since returning to action in Week 14.
Center Travis Swanson (concussion) is doubtful for Sunday. He has been practicing in limited fashion since Wednesday.