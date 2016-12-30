Weekend Box Office – North American International Auto Show 2017

December 30, 2016 12:00 AM

WWJ Newsradio 950’s Weekend Box Office opens on January 5th with your chance to win tickets to the North American International Auto Show coming to Cobo Center January 14-22, 2017!

Detroit is where future mobility innovations meet the pavement. With the largest concentration of the world’s top automotive and technology executives, designers, engineers and thought leaders, the North American International Auto Show serves as the global stage for companies to debut brand defining vehicles and industry-shaping announcements.

Click here for more information about the event.

Contest date: Janaury 5, 2017, 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Prize details: Four (4) winners will receive four (4) tickets to the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center, January 14-22, 2017
Winner must be at least 18 years old
Click here for official contest rules

