Woman Stopped By Police, Arrested For Driving Wrong Way On I-75

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – A Detroit woman is in police custody after driving the wrong way along I-75 in Oakland County.

State police Lt. Mike Shaw says, at around 2:30 a.m. Friday, dispatchers received around two-dozen calls about a driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the freeway.

“Troopers were able to make contact with that driver from the other side of the freeway. We attempted to shine our spotlights at her, had all the lights going on the patrol vehicle, and the driver kind of looked at us but really didn’t acknowledge our presence,” Shaw said. “Fortunately, we were able to cut over at about 11 Mile Road, get behind this driver.”

Shaw said troopers were able to use a precision mobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, to stop the Ford 500 near 13 Mile Road in Royal Oak.

Troops used the Precision Immobilization Technique to get this driver stopped. Please don't drink and drive! Its not worth the risk! pic.twitter.com/UqzTu7Y2Mw — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) December 30, 2016

Shaw said it appeared to troopers that the 36-year-old woman, who was driving on a suspended license, was drunk behind the wheel.

A search warrant was obtained, blood was drawn for a BAC test, and the woman was jailed on an outstanding warrant. Her name was not immediately released. Results of the blood test were pending Friday afternoon.

Shaw said it’s fortunate for the suspect and other drivers that no one was hurt.

“She was traveling about 45, 50 miles an hour,” Shaw said. “Any collision that she would’ve been involved in or any crash definitely would’ve been fatal to either her or the parties that were struck.”

Shaw said police hope this incident will serve as a reminder not to drink and drive over the New Years holiday weekend.