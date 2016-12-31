Better Business Bureau Warns Sports Fans About Shady Online Apparel Store

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) — The holiday shopping season may be over, but consumers should still be cautious about where they shop online.
The Better Business Bureau put out a warning to sports fans about an internet company that appears to operate out of Southfield. More than 230 complaints have been filed against Fan Authentics since mid-September.
People pay for sports-related merchandise, but have complained about never receiving their order in the mail. In several cases, customers have tried to contact the company, but couldn’t get ahold of anyone.
The BBB says Fan Authentics has an “F” rating and anyone looking to buy merchandise to show off team spirit should stay away from the company.
The BBB received complaints from consumers in at least 43 states, including thirteen in Michigan.