Ford Field Adds Standing Room Only Platform To Concourse For Lions-Packers Game [PHOTO]

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers will play for the right to be called NFC North Champions this Sunday at Ford Field.
The game is the biggest in the stadium’s 15-year history, as it gives the Lions a chance to win their division for the first time since 1993.
Tickets for the game are so popular that Ford Field added Standing Room Only sections on parts of the stadium’s concourse.
A limited amount of Standing Room Only tickets being sold through the team’s website start at $125. On the secondary market, the cheapest ticket for an actual seat is selling for $150 on StubHub and $138 on Vivid Seats.