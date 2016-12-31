Police Chief Accused Of Keeping Ex-Wife On Insurance

December 31, 2016 4:27 PM

GREENVILLE (AP) — A mayor in western Michigan is defending the city’s public safety chief, who is charged with health care fraud.

Greenville Public Safety Director Mark Reiss is accused of keeping his ex-wife on his health insurance after their divorce in 2014. Mayor John Hoppough says he believes Reiss won’t “do anything wrong on purpose.”

The mayor says Reiss has been a “great man to work with.”

Reiss is on vacation, but he’s told Greenville officials that he plans to plead not guilty. He’s been in charge of the city’s police-and-fire department since 2013.

Greenville is in Montcalm County, 35 miles northeast of Grand Rapids. Reiss formerly worked as an officer in Grand Haven.

 

