Police Chief Accused Of Keeping Ex-Wife On Insurance

GREENVILLE (AP) — A mayor in western Michigan is defending the city’s public safety chief, who is charged with health care fraud.
Greenville Public Safety Director Mark Reiss is accused of keeping his ex-wife on his health insurance after their divorce in 2014. Mayor John Hoppough says he believes Reiss won’t “do anything wrong on purpose.”
The mayor says Reiss has been a “great man to work with.”
Reiss is on vacation, but he’s told Greenville officials that he plans to plead not guilty. He’s been in charge of the city’s police-and-fire department since 2013.
Greenville is in Montcalm County, 35 miles northeast of Grand Rapids. Reiss formerly worked as an officer in Grand Haven.
