Police: Detroit Woman Goes Missing From Group Home

December 31, 2016 9:38 AM
Filed Under: missing person, Monica Williams

DETROIT (WWJ) — Authorities are on the lookout for a woman who went missing from a group home in Detroit on Thursday.

Monica Williams, 69, was last seen on December 29 at 10 p.m. at a group home on the 16000 block of Harlow, near Puritan Ave. and M-39 on the city’s northwest side. Police believe she walked away from that building an hasn’t been seen since.

Williams is described as a black female, 5-foot-3 and 135 pounds, with a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a brown wig, a black coat, black jeans and tan shoes.

Police say Williams is in good physical condition, but suffers from mental illness.

Anyone with information about Williams or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or 313-596-1616.

