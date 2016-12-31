Suspicious Package On Railroad Tracks Contained Animal Remains, Police Say

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Police and Fire investigators took no chances Saturday morning after a suspicious bag was found on the city’s west side.
The bag was discovered on railroad tracks near Linsdale St., in the area of Livernois Ave. and Joy Rd. at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Officer Dan Donakowski told WWJ Newsradio 950 that after about four hours of careful investigation, it was determined that animal remains were inside of the bag.
The scene was clear as of 10 a.m.
[Stay with CBSDetroit.com and LISTEN LIVE to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest]