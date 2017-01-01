After Lions Clinch Playoff Berth, A Look At Possible Matchups

By: Will Buchfield
@burchie_kid
Tonight’s game between the Lions and Packers won’t be a do-or-die affair, after all.
Thanks to the Redskins losing to the Giants on Sunday afternoon, both Detroit and Green Bay are assured of making the playoffs regardless of tonight’s result. The winner will be the fourth seed while the loser will be the sixth seed.
There’s still plenty to play for, of course. The Lions are looking to win their first division title in 23 years and secure home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
If the Lions enter the postseason as the fourth seed, they’ll host the Giants (11-5) next weekend. The two teams met in Week 15, with New York taking a 17-6 victory. The Giants are driven by their defense, particularly their fearsome secondary. But their offense has struggled throughout the season and leaves much to be desired.
If the Lions are the sixth seed in the playoffs, they’ll travel to Seattle in the first round. The Seahawks (10-5-1), like the Giants, are built on their defense, holding opponents to just 17.9 points per game. Seattle went 7-1 at home this season in front of their notoriously loud fans.
The Lions’ playoff berth is their first since 2014 and their third in the past six seasons. They haven’t hosted a playoff game in 23 years.