How Does Your New Year’s Resolution Stack Up With The Rest Of America?

January 1, 2017 5:06 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – How much thought have you given your New Year’s resolution?

On this first day of 2017, we’re wondering what some of the top resolutions are for the New Year. To help answer this question, Pollfish.com asked 1,000 Americans to share their feelings about 2016 and their New Year’s resolutions for 2017.

Here’s a breakdown of the survey’s key findings:

Most Popular Resolutions For 2017

  1. Eat healthier and exercise more (63%)
  2. Focus more on my personal happiness (59%)
  3. Lose weight (56%)
  4. Set up a budget or savings plan (55%)
  5. Spend more time with family (43%)
  6. Procrastinate less (41%)
  7. Improve my relationship with my parent, spouse, or kids (37%)
  8. Deepen my current romantic relationship (34%)
  9. Be a better spouse, parent, daughter/son, or friend (33%)
  10.  Travel more (31%)

2016 Was A Bad Year For 1 In 3 Americans

Only 16% of Americans say 2016 was a great year for them—nearly half the number of Americans (31%) who say 2016 was ‘terrible and ready to be over.’ But the outlook is positive—47% of Americans are excited for 2017.

The 80-20 Rule Applies To New Year’s Resolutions

Only 20% of Americans say they are able to create permanent change in their lives with their New Year’s resolutions. The other 80% typically stick to their New Year’s resolutions for two months or less. Are you part of the 80% or 20%?

Almost Half Of Americans Keep Their Resolutions Secret

Roughly 48% of Americans have no plans to share their 2017 New Year’s resolutions on social media. Facebook is the platform of choice for 46% if they do share on social media, with Instagram trailing far behind at 16%. LinkedIn is the least popular medium for sharing New Year’s resolutions (4%).

 

 

