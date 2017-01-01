Lions Make Playoffs With Washington Loss To Giants

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) – Facing an opponent with nothing to play for, the Washington Redskins blew their chance to make the playoffs with an uninspired 19-10 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

The Redskins would have made the playoffs with a win as long as the Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions night game didn’t end in a tie. Instead, Kirk Cousins was intercepted twice in the second half by Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Washington (8-7-1) goes into an offseason filled with questions.

The Packers and Lions each qualified as a result of the Redskins’ loss to New York (11-5), which will be the first wild card. Eli Manning played the entire game, going 17 of 27 for 180 yards despite the Giants opting for a conservative approach for much of the second half.

Cousins finished 22 of 35 for 285 yards and a touchdown, but more importantly the interceptions in the third and fourth quarters. Fittingly the game ended with another Washington turnover when tight end Jordan Reed’s attempted lateral turned into a Giants touchdown.

The Green Bay Packers are without three starters on offense against the Detroit Lions in a matchup for the NFC North title.

Receiver Randall Cobb, running back James Starks and center JC Tretter were inactive for Sunday night’s game because of injuries. Cobb was questionable with an ankle injury as was Tretter because of a knee injury. Green Bay previously ruled out Starks due to a concussion. The Packers planned to start Davante Adams in place of Cobb, Ty Montgomery for Starks and Corey Linsley for Tretter.

The Lions gained a key player, standout cornerback Darius Slay, and lost one, right tackle Riley Reiff. Slay returned to the lineup after missing a game with a hamstring injury. Detroit added Reiff to the injury report Saturday with a hip injury, and he wasn’t cleared to play in what could be a blow to its chances of protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Also inactive for the Packers: QB Joe Callahan, CB Josh Hawkins, OT Kyle Murphy and LB Jayrone Elliott.

Also inactive for the Lions: QB Jake Rudock, CB Alex Carter, FB Michael Burton, LB Antwione Williams, C Travis Swanson, WR Jace Billingsley.

