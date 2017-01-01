Parents Welcome New Babies, New Year In Metro Detroit

January 1, 2017 8:36 PM
Filed Under: New Year's Baby

DETROIT (WWJ) – Think you had a dramatic start to the new year? Try topping these beginnings …

Beaumont Hospitals welcomed three of the first babies born in metro Detroit this new year.

McKenna Helter born just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2017.

Obstetricians at Beaumont Dearborn delivered little McKenna Helter at 12:05 a.m., the 9 pound, 13 ounce bundle of joy’s parents are Stephanie and Craig Helter of Center Line — minutes later at 12:13 a.m., a little boy entered the world at Beaumont Troy.

Chase Gondek weighed in at 9 pounds, 6 ounces to

Chase Anthony Gondek born at 12:13 a.m., Jan 1, 2017. (Photo courtesy Beaumont Hospital)

parents Kimberly and Todd of Shelby Township.

Then at 12:42 a.m., Catherine Haze Robertson came into the world, at Beaumont Wayne. Her parents Selena and Bryce are from Brownstown.

