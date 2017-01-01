Parents Welcome New Babies, New Year In Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Think you had a dramatic start to the new year? Try topping these beginnings …
Beaumont Hospitals welcomed three of the first babies born in metro Detroit this new year.
Obstetricians at Beaumont Dearborn delivered little McKenna Helter at 12:05 a.m., the 9 pound, 13 ounce bundle of joy’s parents are Stephanie and Craig Helter of Center Line — minutes later at 12:13 a.m., a little boy entered the world at Beaumont Troy.
Chase Gondek weighed in at 9 pounds, 6 ounces to
parents Kimberly and Todd of Shelby Township.
Then at 12:42 a.m., Catherine Haze Robertson came into the world, at Beaumont Wayne. Her parents Selena and Bryce are from Brownstown.