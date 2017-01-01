See Ya Later Scruff! Research Reveals Clean-Shaven Look Is Back For 2017

If you’re tired of seeing facial hair on every guy you meet — you’ll be happy 2017 is here.

A recent survey conducted by Braun, which reveals insights into grooming trends, indicates that beards are out with 2016 and the clean shaven look is back for 2017. The survey was taken by 4,000 women across the world.

Stubble is here to stay but a clean shaven man is back with a bang in 2017

2016 has seen a varied range of trends in the world of men’s facial hair, but 42% of women identified stubble as their preferred look for 2016, whilst 51% prefer the men of 2016 to be clean shaven. As we head into 2017, well over half of women (55%) want their other half to adopt that clean shaven look that was so popular in 2016!

Braun’s UK Grooming Expert, Parsa Rad comments: “Facial hair has been big over the past few years, with the lumberjack beard continuing to keep hipsters warm over winter – even the goatee has seen a resurgence,” grooming expert Parsa Rad said in a statement. “As we start to look ahead to 2017, beards are looking less full, with sharp, clean lines – even disappearing altogether.”

Who do women want to kiss at midnight?

The survey showed that 61% of women would much rather share a celebratory smooch with a clean shaven guy, whilst a mere 1% would opted for a man with moustache.

Women reveal key attributes of an ideal partner

Three quarters of women say being well-groomed is the most important attribute for an ideal partner, with one in three (35%) women saying they would gift their other half a shaver this holiday season as a subtle nod to keeping them in style.

This isn’t surprising when almost half of women (43%) have said they like their celebrity crushes to have a clean-shaven look.

How men and women prioritize their grooming regimes

Men are becoming more and more focused on their grooming regime, whilst women still dominate the bathroom cabinet; 47% agree that the number of grooming, beauty and style products they own has remained steady or increased since five years ago. One in three (35%) say the men in their life have added products to their grooming and style arsenal.

About the research: Ketchum Global Research & Analytics, together with Vitreous World, conducted an online survey among 4,000 women aged 18-55 living in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and France, surveying 1,000 respondents per country. Interviewing for this survey took place 10-17 November 2016, and the margin of error is +/- 1.5% at the total level and +/- 3.1% at the market level.