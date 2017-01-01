Slay In, Reiff, Swanson Out Versus Packers

January 1, 2017 8:18 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Lions

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

The Lions will have their hands full defending Aaron Rodgers and the Packers tonight. Fortunately, birthday boy Darius Slay will be there to help.

Detroit’s top corner and best defensive player is officially active. He had been working his way back from a hamstring injury the past week.

It is Slay’s 26th birthday.

It’s not all good news for the Lions, though. Center Travis Swanson (concussion) and right tackle Riley Reiff  are both inactive for tonight’s game. Graham Glasgow will fill in for Swanson as he has the past three games while Joe Dahl will likely fill in for Reiff. It would mark Dahl’s first start of the season.

As for the Packers, both wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) and running back James Starks (concussion) are inactive. Look for Davante Adams to get the start in place of Cobb.

With a win tonight, the Lions will clinch their first division title since 1993. They are guaranteed to make the playoffs either way because the Redskins lost to the Giants.

