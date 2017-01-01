The Snack Attack: ‘A Year In Delivery’ Uncovers 2016 Top Food Trends

2016 is finally over — and what a glorious year for food it was.
Grubhub, an online and mobile food-ordering company, has put together a comprehensive analysis of food trends throughout 2016. Their report, “A Year In Delivery,” delves into some of the largest moments from 2016 and how they influenced food orders, highlighting key events such as:
- On the day the Chicago Cubs broke the curse, Chicagoans celebrated with orders of hot dogs spiking more than 36 percent.
- Throughout Winter Storm Jonas, orders of tomato soup increased by 230 percent.
- During President Obama’s final State of the Union, an American cuisine staple proved patriotic spirits were high, with New England clam chowder as a top ordered dish.
In evaluating orders from January to November 2016, Grubhub analysts compared orders from the same timeframe in 2015 and 2014 to identify current trends. When looking at specific moments, analysts evaluated each date and found the most ordered dishes by users compared to the rest of the year. User habits for special instructions and tipping were also evaluated for particular moments.
Five Most Popular Dishes in 2016 (In Comparison to Orders In 2015 and 2014)
- Mac and cheese — 373 percent increase in orders
- Chicken and waffles — 234 percent increase in orders
- Tonkotsu ramen — 223 percent increase in orders
- Southern fried chicken orders — 218 percent increase in orders
- Oxtail — 161 percent increase in orders
Ten Dishes Expected to Rise In Popularity in 2017 (Based On Orders In 2016)
- Ternera — 1781 percent increase in orders throughout 2016
- Tamales — 456 percent increase in orders
- Poke — 169 percent increase in orders
- Spam musubi — 161 percent increase in orders
- Takoyaki — 139 percent increase in orders
- Sancocho — 126 percent increase in orders
- Brisket — 95 percent increase in orders
- Tater tots — 85 percent increase in orders
- Pho — 78 percent increase in orders
- Patacones — 48 percent increase in orders
Most Popular Dishes Ordered by City in 2016 (In Comparison to the Rest of the U.S.)
- Detroit — Banana pudding saw a 727 percent increase in orders
- Seattle — Vegetarian samosas saw a 422 percent increase in orders
- Portland — Panang curry saw a 354 percent increase in orders
- San Francisco — Carne asada burrito saw a 695 percent increase in orders
- San Jose — Butter chicken saw a 297 percent increase in orders
- Los Angeles — Spicy scallop roll saw a 180 percent increase in orders
- San Diego — Steak tacos saw a 230 percent increase in orders
- Las Vegas — Garlic naan saw a 398 percent increase in orders
- Phoenix — Carne asada burrito saw a 943 percent increase in orders
- Denver — Fried pickles saw a 176 percent increase in orders
- Dallas — Chicken tortilla soup saw a 207 percent increase in orders
- Houston — Chile con queso saw a 852 percent increase in orders
- Austin — Brisket sandwich saw a 228 percent increase in orders
- Chicago — Tonkotsu ramen saw a 176 percent increase in orders
- Cleveland — Grilled cheese sandwich saw a 199 percent increase in orders
- St. Louis — Chicken quesadilla saw a 377 percent increase in orders
- Atlanta — Sweet potato fries saw a 272 percent increase in orders
- Miami — Jerk chicken saw a 244 percent increase in orders
- Philadelphia — Shanghai steamed pork soup dumplings saw a 151 percent increase in orders
- Washington D.C. — Chana masala saw a 301 percent increase in orders
- Boston — Kimchi fried rice saw a 142 percent increase in orders
- New York City — Barbacoa tacos saw a 202 percent increase in orders
The Snack Attack is a feature on CBSDetroit.com that centers around all things food. Know of a new snack we should attack? Send an email and we’ll be sure to add it to the list.
One Comment
A musical tribute to the Cubs of 2016, in a crazy overall year that wasn’t messing around: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDukfaDMq-8