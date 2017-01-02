4 Hospitalized After Wrong-Way Crash In Oakland County; Alcohol Believed To Be A Factor

OXFORD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — A wrong-way driver in northern Oakland County crashed into an SUV, leaving four people, including two children, hospitalized this weekend.
Oakland County Sheriff investigators say the mother from Sandusky was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Lapeer Road near Oakwood early Saturday morning.
The woman, who is suspected of being drunk, is hospitalized in serious condition. Her 7-year old son is in critical condition while her 5-year-old daughter is in stable condition.
The driver of the SUV, a 19-year-old from Oxford, is in critical condition. Her Dodge Durango burst into flames and two citizens were able to pull the driver out of her vehicle.