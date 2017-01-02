Man Held After Alleged Crime Spree Across 3 States

BRYAN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man has been hospitalized after his arrest linked to vehicle thefts, ramming a police vehicle and attempting to ram two others, and other alleged crimes in three states.

The Williams County (Ohio) sheriff’s office said Jade Herzog, 41, of Bryan faces multiple felony charges for “a crime spree” that began Dec. 26 when he left Hillsdale (Michigan) Hospital without authorization. It says he was on medical leave from being jailed in Hillsdale County on a drug count.

The statement said Herzog stole a vehicle in one Ohio town, is suspected of a home invasion to obtain a cell phone in another Ohio town, then left the first stolen vehicle in Lake Seneca, Ohio, and stole another there. Deputies suspect Herzog stole items from vehicles in Hillsdale and Branch counties in Michigan and in Steuben County, Indiana.

They say he attempted to use a stolen credit card at a motel near Wauseon, Ohio. He departed before police arrived, but Wauseon police spotted and attempted to stop him, police said. Police said he rammed the Wauseon police vehicle, and fled.

The Williams County sheriff’s office said it received a call at 12:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day about a vehicle theft from a residence, which was followed by two more vehicle thefts. Authorities said citizens’ tips helped deputies find Herzog driving a pickup truck and that he tried twice to ram sheriff’s vehicles before he lost control and crashed.

He was taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. No officer injuries were reported

Herzog said Monday by hospital telephone that he was being treated for a collapsed lung. Asked for comment on his alleged crimes, he replied that he needs an attorney and that he needs rehabilitative services for methamphetamine use.

“I need some help,” he said. “It’s hard to get off them.”

