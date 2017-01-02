Man Shot In The Head While Driving On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are investigating a shooting on the Detroit’s west side Monday afternoon that left one man hospitalized and two suspects at large.
The unidentified male victim was driving a silver Chrysler sedan on Greenfield Rd. at Glendale Ave. — just north of I-96 — shortly after 3 p.m. Monday when he was shot in the head, police told WWJ Newsradio 950.
It is unclear, police say, if the shots were fired from inside or outside of the vehicle, but investigators say two men were seen running from the area after the car crashed into a nearby radiator repair shop.
The victim was taken to DMC Sinai Grace Hospital. His condition is unknown.
